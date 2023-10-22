Musgrave is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup with the Broncos due to an ankle injury.
Musgrave took a helmet-to-helmet hit before exiting the game, but it looks like the main concern is due to his ankle. The rookie tight end had four receptions on five targets for 30 yards before exiting.
