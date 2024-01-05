Musgrave (kidney) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Musgrave was designated to return from injured reserve Dec. 21, but he will need to be officially activated prior to Sunday's game in order to play. He was able to practice on a limited basis for a second consecutive week in hopes of returning to game action for the first time since Week 11. Fellow rookie tight end Tucker Kraft has been filling in atop the depth chart in Musgrave's absence.