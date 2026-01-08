Musgrave played just two offensive snaps and was not targeted during Green Bay's regular-season finale against the Vikings.

Musgrave has operated as Green Bay's top tight end since Tucker Kraft (ACL) suffered a season-ending injury Week 9. His receiving production has been underwhelming, however, and despite suiting up for all 17 regular-season games, Musgrave has totaled just 24 catches for 252 yards (on 31 targets) without a single touchdown. He surpassed 50 receiving yards in just one of those 17 appearances. Musgrave will continue to handle the No. 1 tight end role during Sunday's wild-card round matchup against the Bears.