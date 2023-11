Musgrave (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's contest against the Rams.

Musgrave has been tending to a left ankle injury since the later stages of the Packers' Week 7 loss at Denver, but he still logged a typical 74 percent snap share this past Sunday against the Vikings en route to two catches (on three targets) for nine yards. He'll look for a more fruitful outing Week 9 versus a Rams defense that has allowed an NFL-high 9.2 yards per target to tight ends this season.