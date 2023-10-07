Musgrave (concussion) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's matchup versus the Raiders, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

Musgrave a full participant in all three weeks, paving the way for the rookie tight to return to the starting lineup. Prior to the early exit in Thursday's loss to the Lions, Musgrave had played in at least 75 percent of the team's offensive snaps and tallied 15 targets combined in the three contests. As a result, the 23-year-old could be situated in a nice spot to have a productive outing against a vulnerable Raiders defense.