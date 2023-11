Musgrave was targeted four times and caught two passes for 64 yards in Sunday's 23-19 loss to the Steelers.

Musgrave recorded the first touchdown of his career in Week 9, and he followed that up by making a couple long receptions that led to a new high-water mark in the receiving yardage department. Musgrave will have a chance to keep the momentum going in Week 11 with the Packers facing a Chargers defense that was beaten routinely by opposing tight ends over the last four weeks.