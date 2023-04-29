The Packers selected Musgrave in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 42nd overall.

Musgrave (6-foot-6, 253 pounds) has prototypical size for a starting tight end and boasts plus athleticism on that frame, logging a 4.61-second 40-yard dash and 125-inch broad jump out of Oregon State. Musgrave's athletic testing and frame make him a credible seam threat, especially on play-action calls. The question with Musgrave is to what degree his skill set can develop -- a player as athletic as him should have caught more passes at Oregon State, but Musgrave finished his college career with just 47 receptions in 20 games over four years. However, given the state of the position for the Packers, he seemingly still stands a good chance of emerging as Green Bay's starting tight end in the near future.