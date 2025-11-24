Musgrave was targeted twice and caught one pass for seven yards in Sunday's 23-6 victory over the Vikings.

The Packers used their tight ends in almost the exact same fashion as they did in Week 11, with John FitzPatrick playing the most snaps and Josh Whyle and Musgrave sharing the work behind him. As also was the case in Week 11, none of them -- including Musgrave -- made a noticeable fantasy impact.