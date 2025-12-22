Packers' Luke Musgrave: Remains involved Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Musgrave caught all three of his targets for 38 yards during Saturday's 22-16 overtime loss to the Bears.
The third-year pro from Oregon State tallied the second-most receiving yards on the Packers during Saturday's loss, trailing Romeo Doubs (5-84-1). Musgrave's role may be growing on Green Bay's offense, as he's caught seven of nine targets for 90 yards over the last two games. However, he likely won't have much fantasy value in the Week 17 matchup against the Ravens, especially with injuries to both Jordan Love (concussion) and Malik Willis (shoulder).
