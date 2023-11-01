Musgrave (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Kassidy Hill of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Musgrave initially suffered a left ankle injury during the Packers' Week 7 loss at Denver, but he was able to play through it this past Sunday against the Vikings, earning a typical 74 percent snap share and gathering in two of three targets for nine yards. Dating back to last week, he's now logged back-to-back capped sessions, and if he gets back to full Thursday and/or Friday, he could factor more into the passing game Sunday versus the Rams, assuming he's able to suit up again.