Musgrave (ankle) was limited at Thursday's practice.
Green Bay has placed practice restrictions on both Musgrave and Tucker Kraft (hip) this week, but it doesn't appear as if either player's status is in peril for Sunday's game at Minnesota. Friday's injury report may provide clarity on the overall situation at tight end for the Packers in Week 17.
More News
-
Packers' Luke Musgrave: Limited listing to begin week•
-
Packers' Luke Musgrave: Back in action Monday•
-
Packers' Luke Musgrave: Officially comes off IR•
-
Packers' Luke Musgrave: Expected to suit up vs. Saints•
-
Packers' Luke Musgrave: Questionable, still on IR•
-
Packers' Luke Musgrave: Another limited showing•