Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Musgrave (kidney) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Since being designated for return from injured reserve Dec. 21, Musgrave hasn't managed anything more than limited participation in practice while he works his way back from a lacerated kidney. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, LaFleur said that a return to the lineup for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Bears is still "realistic" for Musgrave, but the rookie tight end may need to upgrade to full practice participation Friday to convince the coaching staff he's ready for game action. While Musgrave has been sidelined for the past six games, fellow rookie Tucker Kraft has stepped in admirably as Green Bay's starting tight end while providing a 23-281-2 receiving line on 30 targets over that span.