Musgrave (head) has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Lions, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Musgrave originally exited the game in the second quarter to be evaluated for a head injury and did not record a catch prior to his exit. Positively, he'll have plenty of time to clear the league's concussion protocol, as the Packers don't play again until Oct. 9. Tucker Kraft and Josiah Deguara have each seen an uptick in playing time with Musgrave sidelined.