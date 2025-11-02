Musgrave caught all three of his targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Panthers.

While his numbers were modest, Musgrave set new season highs in catches, targets and yardage. All three looks from Jordan Love came in the fourth quarter after Tucker Kraft (knee) left the game and didn't return, an injury the Packers are worried could be season-ending, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. If Tucker is indeed set to miss time, Musgrave will be set for a much bigger role beginning in Week 10 against the Eagles despite his meager 9-88-0 line on 10 targets through eight games.