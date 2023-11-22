The Packers placed Musgrave (abdomen) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Following Sunday's win over the Chargers, Musgrave was sent to the hospital after he suffering what the Packers termed as an abdominal injury in the team's Week 11 win. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Musgrave has since been diagnosed with a lacerated kidney, and after landing on IR, the rookie tight end will now be sidelined for at least the next four games. Musgrave's absence will pave the way for fellow rookie Tucker Kraft to move up the depth chart and step in as Green Bay's starting tight end beginning with Thursday's game against the Lions.