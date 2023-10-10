Musgrave secured six of seven targets for 34 yards in the Packers' 17-13 loss to the Raiders on Monday night.

Musgrave finished with a team-high number of receptions and a distant second in receiving yards to Christian Watson. The rookie tight end's catch total also matched the career high he'd established in Week 3, and he appears likely to continue serving as a security blanket for a quarterback in Jordan Love who's frequently struggled to complete more than half his pass attempts. Musgrave returns to action in a favorable road matchup against the Broncos in Week 7 following a Week 6 bye.