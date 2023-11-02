Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Musgrave (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Musgrave maintained his same level of practice activity from Wednesday, but if he's able to get back to full participation Friday, he could re-emerge as a more of a factor in Green Bay's passing game this Sunday against the Rams. After sustaining the left ankle injury Week 7, Musgrave proceeded to suit up and play 74 percent of the Packers' snaps on offense in last week's loss to the Vikings, but he finished with a meager two catches for nine yards on three targets.