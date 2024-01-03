Musgrave (kidney) was a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough.

Musgrave is maintaining his activity level from last week, when he was listed as doubtful for Week 17 action and eventually wasn't activated from injured reserve ahead of this past Sunday's game at Minnesota. Coach Matt LaFleur told Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel last Thursday that Musgrave must be medically cleared from his lacerated kidney and also look like himself in order to suit up on game days, which clearly hasn't come to pass. Musgrave will have two more chances this week to give the Packers enough evidence that activation from IR is a reasonable course of action before Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bears.