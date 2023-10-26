Musgrave (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Musgrave injured his left ankle in the later moments of this past Sunday's loss at Denver and was spotted in a walking boot after the game. While he has yet to mix into drills this week, he ditched the boot as of Thursday and also worked with trainers on the side, per Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site. Friday's practice likely will be key to determining whether or not Musgrave has a chance to suit up Sunday against the Vikings.