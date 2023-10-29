Musgrave (ankle) is listed as active Sunday against the Vikings.

Musgrave departed the Packers' Week 7 loss at Denver in the fourth quarter due to an ankle injury and afterward was spotted with a walking boot on his left foot. He was unable to practice until Friday, when he was a limited participant, and a questionable listing for Week 8 ensued. Coach Matt LaFleur was impressed with Musgrave's recovery as of Friday, per Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site, and the rookie second-round pick now is well enough to make himself available Sunday. There's a chance that Musgrave can't handle his typical workload, though, which could mean more reps for fellow tight ends Tucker Kraft and Josiah Deguara.