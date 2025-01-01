Musgrave caught his lone target for four yards in Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Vikings.

Musgrave's reception Sunday was his first catch since Week 4 after missing the majority of the season with an ankle injury. The 24-year-old tight end has been eased back into the mix, playing just 12 of the Packers' 63 offensive snaps. Meanwhile, fellow tight end Tucker Kraft played 54 snaps in the contest. Musgrave will likely continue to play a smaller role going forward, especially with Kraft proving to be an effective option in the passing game. The Packers visit the Bears in Week 18.