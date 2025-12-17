Musgrave caught four of six targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Broncos.

Musgrave reached season highs in targets, receptions and yards Sunday, as the 25-year-old tight end was a much bigger part of the Packers' offensive attack against the Broncos. With that said, the veteran played 52 percent of Green Bay's offensive snaps while fellow tight end John FitzPatrick had a 70 percent snap share. Even with Musgrave's spike in targets over the past two weeks, he remains difficult to trust for significant fantasy production heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Bears.