Musgrave was listed on Monday's estimated practice report as a non-participant due to an abdominal injury.

The Packers didn't hold a practice session one day after their 23-20 win over the Chargers, but Musgrave would have sat out had the team taken the field. Musgrave played 46 of the Packers' 72 snaps on offense against the Chargers on his way to finishing with four catches for 28 yards on six targets, and no in-game reports suggested that he was nursing an injury. With the rookie tight end apparently nursing the abdominal issue, however, his status will warrant attention heading into a Thursday matchup with the Lions in Week 12.