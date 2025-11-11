Musgrave brought in all three targets for 23 yards in the Packers' 10-7 loss to the Eagles on Monday night.

In the first game since Tucker Kraft (IR, knee) was lost for the season, Musgrave still put together a modest performance. The Packers were also down Matthew Golden (shoulder) and saw Romeo Doubs (chest) exit in the fourth quarter, but Musgrave still finished with fewer yards than in Week 9 against the Panthers (34 yards) on the same number of receptions. The Packers' typically lower-volume passing game and Jordan Love's propensity for spreading the ball around leave Musgrave's fantasy outlook muted even in a favorable Week 11 road matchup against the Giants.