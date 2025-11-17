Musgrave hauled in his lone target for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 27-20 victory over the Giants.

It was presumed that Musgrave would be the Packers tight end who benefitted most from the absence of Tucker Kraft (knee), and he did in Week 10, leading all players at his position in snaps and receiving yardage. However, things took a sharp turn Sunday, as he not only finished second in both departments but third behind both John FitzPatrick and Josh Whyle -- who both, unlike Musgrave, were credited with a Week 11 start. Roles are seemingly fluid in Green Bay's tight end room for the time being, but those counting on Musgrave in fantasy leagues should at the least be evaluating other options.