Musgrave caught both of his targets for 32 yards in Thursday's 27-18 win over the Commanders.

Musgrave played second fiddle among Green Bay's tight ends to Tucker Kraft, who paced the team's pass catchers with six receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Kraft has emerged as the superior fantasy option between the pair of Day 2 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, so Musgrave will be hard-pressed to carve out much value as long as Kraft's available.