Musgrave caught two of his three targets for 13 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to New England.

Musgrave didn't finish with a stat line to write home about, but his three targets did lead all active starters Saturday. The athletic tight end has appeared in both of Green Bay's preseason contests, as he appears to be over the knee injury that limited him to two games in his final year with Oregon State. Musgrave is expected to start and see the lion's share of TE targets with little competition behind him on the depth chart.