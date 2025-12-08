Packers' Luke Musgrave: Two snags in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Musgrave caught two of four targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 28-21 win over Chicago.
Musgrave corralled multiple passes for the first time since Week 10, and his day was nearly much more impressive, narrowly failing to reel in a 34-yard throw from Jordan Love in the first quarter. The tight end has had an opportunity to carve out a larger role for himself on offense with Tucker Kraft (knee) done for the year, but Musgrave's production has remained underwhelming.
More News
-
Packers' Luke Musgrave: Just one grab against Detroit•
-
Packers' Luke Musgrave: Remains in limited role•
-
Packers' Luke Musgrave: Trends downward in win•
-
Packers' Luke Musgrave: Three catches as top tight end•
-
Packers' Luke Musgrave: Season-high volume in Week 9•
-
Packers' Luke Musgrave: Finishes without target•