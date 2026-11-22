Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Saturday that he doesn't anticipate Musgrove (neck) returning from the PUP list this season, according to NFL reporter Jason B. Hirschhorn.

LaFleur acknowledged that Musgrove is still in the process of rehabbing the neck injury he sustained during OTAs in June, and the Packers haven't yet prepared for the tight end to resume practicing. Barring dramatic progress in his recovery over the next month, Musgrave looks like he'll be sidelined for the final season of his rookie deal before hitting free agency in the spring.