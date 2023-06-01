Musgrave has been getting reps with the first-team offense at OTAs this week, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

After letting Robert Tonyan walk in free agency, the Packers didn't sign any veteran tight ends but did use second- and third-round picks on Musgrave and Tucker Kraft, respectively. Green Bay's tight end depth chart appears wide open, with Josiah Deguara also in the mix. As for Musgrave, coach Matt LaFleur said Musgrave is "different" and a quick learner. "He does have an elite trait in that he can flat fly, and he's a large target," LaFleur added. Musgrave is a plus athlete at 6-foot-6 and 253 pounds. He has a good chance to play heavy snaps as a rookie.