Packers' Malachi Dupre: Enters concussion protocol

Head coach Mike McCarthy relayed Friday that Dupre is in the concussion protocol, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Dupre was the victim of Thursday's scariest hit, remaining on the field for some time before he was taken off on a stretcher. While he has feeling in his extremities, he'll be subject to the standards of the concussion protocol, which will dictate when the rookie can return to the field and potentially hurt his ability to land a spot on the 53-man roster.