Packers' Malachi Dupre: Has feeling in extremities, sent for further testing
Dupre (undisclosed) has been sent to a nearby hospital for further evaluation but he does have feeling in all of his extremities, Tom Silverstein of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
All things considered, every report regarding Dupre has been positive after the rookie was stretchered off the field following a hard hit to the helmet area in his preseason debut. More information figures to be available once his tests are completed, but the fact that Dupre has feeling in all of his extremities is an excellent sign.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...
-
Standard draft: Round 2 Gronk's nice
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...