Packers' Malachi Dupre: Has feeling in extremities, sent for further testing

Dupre (undisclosed) has been sent to a nearby hospital for further evaluation but he does have feeling in all of his extremities, Tom Silverstein of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

All things considered, every report regarding Dupre has been positive after the rookie was stretchered off the field following a hard hit to the helmet area in his preseason debut. More information figures to be available once his tests are completed, but the fact that Dupre has feeling in all of his extremities is an excellent sign.