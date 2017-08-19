Packers' Malachi Dupre: Not suiting up Saturday
Dupre (concussion) will not suit up for Saturday's preseason game against the Redskins, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Dupre has been in concussion protocol for over a week now after being taken off on a stretcher in the first preseason game against the Eagles. The timeline for his return is still foggy, and it's essential for the 2017 seventh-round pick to prove himself this preseason if he wants to make the 53-man roster at one of the Packers' deepest positions.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...