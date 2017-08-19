Packers' Malachi Dupre: Not suiting up Saturday

Dupre (concussion) will not suit up for Saturday's preseason game against the Redskins, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Dupre has been in concussion protocol for over a week now after being taken off on a stretcher in the first preseason game against the Eagles. The timeline for his return is still foggy, and it's essential for the 2017 seventh-round pick to prove himself this preseason if he wants to make the 53-man roster at one of the Packers' deepest positions.