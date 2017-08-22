Play

Packers' Malachi Dupre: Returns to practice

Dupre (concussion) returned to practice Tuesday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Dupre seems to have fully recovered from his scary collision during the team's first preseason game. It's great to see him back on the field considering the outcome could have been much worse. Dupre still has work to go before he can solidify a roster spot, but things appear to be trending upward.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories