Packers' Malachi Dupre: Stretchered off Thursday

Dupre (undisclosed) was stretched off the field during Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal reports.

The rookie wideout was on the receiving end of a vicious shot from a Philadelphia defensive back Thursday and remained on the field for some time before the Packers sent out a stretcher. Fortunately, Dupre gave a thumbs up to the crowd as he left the field, an encouraging sign that he has movement in his upper extremities. He'll likely be sent in for further testing before an official diagnosis is released. Dupre had caught two of three targets for a total of 16 yards prior to his injury.