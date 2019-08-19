Packers' Malcolm Johnson: Back at practice
Johnson (groin) returned to practice Sunday, Ryan Wing of Fox 11 reports.
Johnson missed about a week of action because of his injury, but he was able to get back on the field Sunday. Top fullback Danny Vitale (calf) remains sidelined, but another fullback -- Tommy Bohanon -- was added to the mix, so the two figure to split the fullback duties at practice until Vitale is ready to get back on the field.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at this week's news and what it means for the regular season.
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
4-point per pass TD rankings
Heath Cummings gives his rankings and targets for four-point per passing touchdown leagues...
-
2019 sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Jones
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ditch Watson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...