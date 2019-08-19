Johnson (groin) returned to practice Sunday, Ryan Wing of Fox 11 reports.

Johnson missed about a week of action because of his injury, but he was able to get back on the field Sunday. Top fullback Danny Vitale (calf) remains sidelined, but another fullback -- Tommy Bohanon -- was added to the mix, so the two figure to split the fullback duties at practice until Vitale is ready to get back on the field.

