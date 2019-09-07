Johnson (shoulder) has reverted to the Packers' injured reserve, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Johnson was originally waived with an injury settlement, but there were not any takers on the wire. Thus, he is set to watch the season from the sidelines unless both he and the Packers can come to terms on an injury settlement.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories