Heath was targeted four times and caught one pass for four yards in Saturday's 30-10 exhibition loss to the Jets.

Heath played more snaps than any other Packers skill player, but he dropped a couple passes and fell on another pass thrown his direction, so he did not capitalize on the opportunity. Heath spent the last two seasons in Green Bay, but the team selected a couple wideouts in the draft and brought in veteran Mecole Hardman, so he is not assured of a roster spot.