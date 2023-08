The Packers informed Heath on Tuesday that he's made the 53-man roster, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Heath joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent this offseason, and he made an impact over the team's three exhibition games. He secured 12 of 16 targets for 146 yards during the preseason and opened Saturday's preseason win over the Seahawks with the starters. He'll now attempt to carve out a role in Green Bay's offense once the regular season gets underway.