Heath (hip) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Eagles, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

A hip issue limited Heath in practice Friday and Saturday, but the injury isn't severe enough to warrant an injury designation for the third-year wideout. He could play a sizable role on offense Monday as the Packers are managing injuries to fellow wideouts Matthew Golden (shoulder), Dontayvion Wicks (calf) or Savion Williams (foot), all of whom are listed as questionable for Week 10.