Heath was targeted four times and caught four passes for 46 yards in Thursday's 29-22 victory over the Lions.

Heath worked as Green Bay's fourth receiver Thursday with fellow rookie wideout Dontayvion Wicks (concussion/knee) unavailable, and he wound up having easily the most productive game of the season. Heath will bump back down a notch if Wicks plays in Week 13, but Thursday's effort only solidified his standing on the depth chart.