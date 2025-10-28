Heath was targeted three times and caught three passes for 29 yards in Sunday's 35-25 victory over the Steelers.

Fellow wideout Christian Watson made his season debut in Week 8, but another pass catcher -- Dontayvion Wicks (calf) -- did not suit up, so Heath spent another game as Green Bay's fourth wideout and set a season high in receptions. Heath will likely fall behind Wicks on the depth chart when he returns, and one more receiver -- rookie Savion Williams -- could get more involved, which does not leave much upside from a fantasy perspective.