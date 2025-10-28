Packers' Malik Heath: Hauls in three passes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Heath was targeted three times and caught three passes for 29 yards in Sunday's 35-25 victory over the Steelers.
Fellow wideout Christian Watson made his season debut in Week 8, but another pass catcher -- Dontayvion Wicks (calf) -- did not suit up, so Heath spent another game as Green Bay's fourth wideout and set a season high in receptions. Heath will likely fall behind Wicks on the depth chart when he returns, and one more receiver -- rookie Savion Williams -- could get more involved, which does not leave much upside from a fantasy perspective.
More News
-
Packers' Malik Heath: Held without target again•
-
Packers' Malik Heath: Not involved against Bengals•
-
Packers' Malik Heath: Competing for roster spot•
-
Packers' Malik Heath: No catches in wild-card loss•
-
Packers' Malik Heath: Hauls in three passes•
-
Packers' Malik Heath: Nabs second TD of season•