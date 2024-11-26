Heath was targeted twice and had two receptions for 15 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-10 victory over the 49ers.
Heath capitalized on the lopsided score and the departure of Romeo Doubs (concussion) in the third quarter to record both his first reception since Week 5 and his first touchdown of the season. He will bump up the pecking order if Doubs is unable to play Thursday against the Dolphins, but even in that scenario he would be facing a stingy pass defense as the fifth option at his position.
More News
-
Packers' Malik Heath: Moves up pecking order•
-
Packers' Malik Heath: Hauls in two passes•
-
Packers' Malik Heath: Won't suit up in season opener•
-
Packers' Malik Heath: Leading receiver in preseason win•
-
Packers' Malik Heath: Makes two receptions•
-
Packers' Malik Heath: Makes 13 appearances as rookie•