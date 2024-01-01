Heath was targeted twice and caught one pass for 13 yards in Sunday's 33-10 victory over the Vikings.

Heath was pretty busy Sunday, finishing third among Packers wideouts with 46 of a possible 74 snaps, but he made only a minor mark in the box score. Three of the receivers ahead of him on the depth chart are banged up, so he could see more opportunities in Week 18. However, given how Bo Melton played the last two weeks, Heath would likely be no higher than the third option at his position in any scenario.