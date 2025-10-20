Heath was not targeted in Sunday's 27-23 victory over the Cardinals.

Heath -- due in part to a calf injury sustained by fellow wideout Dontayvion Wicks -- finished third among Packers receivers in snaps in Week 7, but he finished without a target for the fourth time in six appearances this season. Heath could benefit if Wicks misses any further action, but another pass catcher -- Christian Watson (knee) -- is due back soon, so any sort of long-term boost looks unlikely.