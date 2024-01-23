Heath was targeted 24 times and had 15 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown over 13 games in the 2023 season.

The undrafted rookie earned himself a roster spot and hung onto it all season, and although he did not do a lot on the stat sheet he did have a few moments. He could have been more involved if Green Bay did not have a glut of productive receivers, but alas he finished his first season sixth on the depth chart at his position. All five wideouts ahead of him are set to return in 2024, but he figures to remain part of the mix.