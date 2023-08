Heath was targeted seven times and caught four passes for 35 yards in Saturday's 19-15 preseason victory over the Seahawks.

It was not a huge showing for Heath in the box score, but it should be noted that he opened Saturday's game with the starters and wound up with three more targets than any of his teammates. The undrafted rookie has flashed consistently all the way back to the offseason, and it seems more likely than not that he gets good news come cutdown day.