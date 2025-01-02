Heath played 15 of the Packers' 63 snaps on offense and reeled in his lone target for a three-yard touchdown reception in Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Vikings.

Heath had been a healthy inactive for the Packers' previous two contests, but he suited up as the team's No. 5 receiver in Week 17 while Christian Watson (knee) was sidelined. The 24-year-old cashed in on his lone target with his second touchdown of the season, but Heath is still likely to see his snap count take a hit in Week 18 versus the Bears if Watson is able to return to action.