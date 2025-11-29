Heath didn't catch his only target in Thursday's 31-24 win over the Lions.

Jordan Love tossed 30 passes for the first time in three weeks, but only one of them went to Heath, who has now gone without a reception in each of his past three games. Heath logged as many offensive snaps (11) as receiver-turned-cornerback Bo Melton, while Romeo Doubs (53), Christian Watson (46) and Dontayvion Wicks (31) featured as Green Bay's top three wideouts. Heath's role could shrink further when Matthew Golden (wrist) or Savion Williams (foot) returns to action.