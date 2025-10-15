Heath failed to record a single target in Sunday's 27-18 win over the Bengals.

Heath saw his highest snap share of the season Sunday, playing 46 percent of the Packers' offensive snaps after averaging a 26 percent snap share over the team's first four games. Despite the uptick in playing time, the third-year wideout was unable to get anything going against a vulnerable defense. Considering Heath is already buried on the depth chart and teammate Christian Watson (knee) is nearing his return, the 25-year-old is best ignored for fantasy purposes going forward. Up next for Green Bay is a Week 7 matchup against the Cardinals.